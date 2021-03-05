Left Menu

PM Modi to address 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations on March 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations on March 7, at 10 AM via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations on March 7, at 10 AM via video conferencing. "Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong during the event," read the press release by Prime Minister's Office.

He will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and also give awards to stakeholders by recognizing their excellent work. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda will also be present on the occasion.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana's initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7499, with all districts of the country covered. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs. 3600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates. In order to create more awareness about Janaushadhi, an entire week from March 1-7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Week' across the nation, with the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi'. The last day of the week i.e. March 7 will be celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'. (ANI)

