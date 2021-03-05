2 killed in head-on collision between mini truck, jeep in UP

Two people were killed and four members of a family seriously injured in a head-on collision between a mini truck and a jeep here on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place near the Katbandhwa turn on the Murdhwa-Bijpur road under Myurpur police station area, they said.

Advertisement

Devendra Chandravanshi (40), a native of Madhya Pradesh, his wife Reeti (38), daughter Riya (18), and sons Aditya (12) and Ansh (6) were travelling in the jeep to Jharkhand to attend a function, Inspector incharge of Myurpur police station Ajay Kumar Singh said.

As soon as they reached the Katabandhwa turn, their jeep collided with the mini truck that was coming from the opposite direction. The driver, Ramesh Yadav (35), and all occupants of the jeep sustained serious injuries in the collision, he said.

All of the injured were rushed to the Community Health Center, Myurpur where the doctors declared Chandravanshi and Yadav dead. The injured have been referred to the district hospital for treatment, he added.

The driver of the mini truck fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)