Left Menu

2 killed in head-on collision between mini truck, jeep in UP

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:04 IST
2 killed in head-on collision between mini truck, jeep in UP

Two people were killed and four members of a family seriously injured in a head-on collision between a mini truck and a jeep here on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place near the Katbandhwa turn on the Murdhwa-Bijpur road under Myurpur police station area, they said.

Devendra Chandravanshi (40), a native of Madhya Pradesh, his wife Reeti (38), daughter Riya (18), and sons Aditya (12) and Ansh (6) were travelling in the jeep to Jharkhand to attend a function, Inspector incharge of Myurpur police station Ajay Kumar Singh said.

As soon as they reached the Katabandhwa turn, their jeep collided with the mini truck that was coming from the opposite direction. The driver, Ramesh Yadav (35), and all occupants of the jeep sustained serious injuries in the collision, he said.

All of the injured were rushed to the Community Health Center, Myurpur where the doctors declared Chandravanshi and Yadav dead. The injured have been referred to the district hospital for treatment, he added.

The driver of the mini truck fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria -source

Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border killed one person and injured ten others on Friday, a war monitor and a source from the Turkey-backed faction that controls the region said.Explosions hit local oil refineries near t...

Brinda Karat slams BCI for terming letter to CJI over rape remarks 'malicious attack' on judiciary

Hitting out at the Bar Council of India for its support to the Chief Justice of India over his remarks while hearing a case where he asked a rape accused if he was willing to marry the victim, CPIM politburo member Brinda Karat said the iss...

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...

India-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, peacefully: MEA

India has maintained that its issues with Pakistan, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said the Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Friday. Speaking at a virtual weekly briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021