Left Menu

Dollar smuggling case: Customs issues notice to Speaker

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:05 IST
Dollar smuggling case: Customs issues notice to Speaker

The Customs, probing the dollar smuggling case, on Friday issued notice to Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, directing him to appear before its probe team on March 12, official sources said here on Friday.

The notice was issued after severalattempts to get his statements in connection with the smuggling, including his travel abroad and other details, did not bear fruit,they said.

''He is a person of interest for us'' in connection with the smuggling case, an official said.

The development comes on a day the Customs claimed that prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh has made ''shocking revelations'' against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Speaker and some ministers with regard to dollar ''smuggling'' involving UAE consulate officials.

''She has stated with clarity about smuggling of foreign currency at the instance of the Hon'ble chief minister and the Hon'ble Speaker with the help of the Consulate,'' the Customs claimed in a statement filed in the Kerala High Court on Friday.

Earlier, in January this year, Customs had recorded the statement of Sreeramakrishnan's assistant private secretary in connection with the probe into the case related to alleged smuggling of USD 1,90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.30 crore) by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat in Oman.

The official, K Ayyappan, had appeared before the probe officials at Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate on January 8.

Customs sources had then said Ayyappan, responsible for charting out the Speaker's daily programmes and travel related matters, was summoned to cross examine the evidence it had gathered on alleged involvement of some ''powerful persons'' in connection with the ''smuggling'' of U S currency from Kerala to Oman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria -source

Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border killed one person and injured ten others on Friday, a war monitor and a source from the Turkey-backed faction that controls the region said.Explosions hit local oil refineries near t...

Brinda Karat slams BCI for terming letter to CJI over rape remarks 'malicious attack' on judiciary

Hitting out at the Bar Council of India for its support to the Chief Justice of India over his remarks while hearing a case where he asked a rape accused if he was willing to marry the victim, CPIM politburo member Brinda Karat said the iss...

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...

India-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, peacefully: MEA

India has maintained that its issues with Pakistan, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said the Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Friday. Speaking at a virtual weekly briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021