Explosions in north syria near Turkish border, says witness, TV

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:13 IST
Representative Image

Explosions were heard on Friday night in northern Syria near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus, close to the Turkish border, a witness and state-run Ikhbariya TV said.

The blasts hit local oil refineries in the region, which is held by Turkey-backed fighters and where Turkish troops have a presence.

