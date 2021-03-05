Explosions in north syria near Turkish border, says witness, TV

Explosions were heard on Friday night in northern Syria near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus, close to the Turkish border, a witness and state-run Ikhbariya TV said.

The blasts hit local oil refineries in the region, which is held by Turkey-backed fighters and where Turkish troops have a presence.

