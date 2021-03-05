UN special envoy calls Security Council for urgent action on Myanmar coup

The Myanmar military has killed around 50 innocent and peaceful protesters and injured many more in its “worst crackdowns” since the February 1 coup, the UN Secretary General’s special envoy on Myanmar told the Security Council, calling for urgent collective action to ensure perpetrators of human rights violations are held accountable through “international mechanisms.” “There is an urgency for collective action. How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?,” Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the Security Council on Friday.

She said the international community ''must be clear: previous and current crimes will not go unpunished. Perpetrators of past, and ongoing, serious violations of human rights will be held accountable through international mechanisms.” She told the Council meeting on Myanmar that in the last one week, the Myanmar military ''brutally unleashed its worst crackdowns yet” since the February 1 coup, “killing a total of around 50 innocent and peaceful protestors while seriously injuring scores more.” Burgener said there are confirmed reports that many have been killed by “live ammunition”.

“The use of lethal force against peaceful protesters is clearly against international human rights law,” she said, adding that there are visual recordings of the military snipers in shooting positions aiming at unarmed protesters, as well as indiscriminate shooting into the crowds by military and police personnel, in various parts of Myanmar. “Arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances are also continuing across the country,” she said, noting that as of March 2, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is aware of around 1,000 people who are either known to be in detention or unaccounted for after having been arbitrarily detained since the coup. She told the Council that she has heard desperate pleas from mothers, students and the elderly directly. “I receive every day around 2,000 messages, for international action to reverse a clear assault on the will of the people of Myanmar and democratic principles,” she said.

Underscoring that the Council must be robust and timely in pushing for a stop to the violence and the restoration of Myanmar’s democratic institutions, she said actions by the military must be denounced as the Junta continues to severely undermine the principles of this Organisation and ignores the UN’s clear signals to uphold them. She also voiced concern that journalists are increasingly targeted, including specific assaults aimed at them at the protest scenes. “We cannot allow these serious human rights abuses. The right to life, the right to liberty and safety, the right to be free from torture and other ill-treatment, and the right to freedom of peaceful assembly must be respected. The repression must stop,” Burgener said, adding that it is critical that this Council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results. She reiterated that the international community should not lend legitimacy or recognition to the regime that has been forcefully imposed and nothing but chaos has since followed. “Instead, this Council should hear the voices of the people of Myanmar, provide a platform for elected representatives and civil society leaders to share directly with you the ground situation which is rapidly deteriorating,” Burgener said.

She further stressed that Myanmar’s Permanent Representative Ambassador U Kyaw Moe Tun, who represents the legitimate National League, for Democracy (NLD) government elected by the people, needs the full support of the Security Council.

