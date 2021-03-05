Girl's murder: Rajasthan court remands father in police custody, 8 others sent to judicial custody

A court in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Friday remanded a man in one-day police custody in the murder case of his 19-year-old daughter while it sent eight others held on the kidnapping charge to judicial custody, police said. The eight sent to judicial custody included the girl’s mother and sister-in-law. She was strangled to death by her father on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission also took cognisance of media reports and issued directions to police to conduct a fair investigation into the case and submit a progress report by March 30. Pinki was married to a man against her wishes on February 16 but she returned to her parents' home three days later and eloped with her lover Roshan on February 21. The 19-year-old girl and her lover had moved a petition before the High Court seeking police protection, fearing a threat to their lives. On February 26, the Rajasthan High Court had directed the local police to give protection to the petitioners and take them to a safe place as per their wish and listed the matter for hearing on March 9. Dausa SP Anil Kumar said the local police took the couple to Triveni Nagar in Jaipur where they wanted to go. He said there was no intimation or communication to the Dausa police for providing protection to the couple. Following Pinki's elopement on February 21, her father Shankar Lal Saini, 50, had also lodged a police complaint, alleging abduction of his daughter. Pinki's family members eventually traced her and brought her home where his father strangled her to death. Saini had surrendered to the police soon after killing his daughter Pinki and confessed to his crime. A case of murder was registered against him at the Kotwali police station. He has been remanded in one-day police custody, police said. Whereas eight others held on the kidnapping charge, including the girl's mother and sister-in-law, have been sent to judicial custody, Circle Officer Deepak Kumar said. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Human Rights Commission took cognisance of media reports and issued directions to the DGP, Jaipur IG and Dausa SP to conduct a fair investigation into the case and submit progress report by 30 March. Commission's chairperson Justice Mahesh Sharma said it was a heart wrenching and brutal incident which puts humanity to shame. Sharma said it appears beyond imagination that how a father, who raises a daughter with love and affection, wants to give her all happiness and marries her off, can brutally murder her. He also observed that crimes like theft, loot, murder and corruption have increased in Dausa in the past two months, which is worrying. The chairperson said that the administration should create an environment so that positive thinking among people can be developed. PTI SDA AG RDK

