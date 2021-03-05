Haryana Cong MLAs wear black armbands to express solidarity with protesting farmers

To express solidarity with farmers protesting against the new agri laws, main opposition Congress MLAs in Haryana on Friday wore black armbands on the opening day of the state assembly's budget session here.

However, Home Minister Anil Vij took strong exception to these black bands, telling the opposition members that they should have at least removed these when the ''national anthem and the national song'' were being played in the House.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Congress MLAs, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, reached the Legislative Assembly on foot walking a distance of nearly 2 km to protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies, rising prices and high taxes on fuel. Along the route, the MLAs raised slogans against the government and the three agricultural laws of the Centre.

Later inside the assembly, Congress MLAs wore black bands to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

''We wore these bands to show our solidarity with the farmers and in support of the peasants' demand to scrap the new farm laws,'' a Congress MLA later said when the House proceedings for the day had ended.

The proceedings began in the afternoon with the Governor's Address to the members.

The House reassembled following a 30-minute break after the governor had delivered his address. Soon afterwards, Vij raised objection to the black armbands worn by Congress members, including Hooda.

''The Congress members continued to wear these black arm bands even when the national song and later when the national anthem was being played.

''This is a very big insult to the national song and the national anthem,'' Vij said.

Later, the Speaker said those members wearing black bands should remove these when the House will observe a two-minute silence after obituary resolutions had been moved. Earlier, the proceedings of the House began amid strict COVID-19 related protocols.

Meanwhile, like last time, mediapersons have not been allowed entry inside the Vidhan Sabha complex keeping in view of the COVID-19 situation.

They have been allowed to cover the proceedings from Haryana Niwas, a state government complex, located over 1 km away from the state assembly.

Arrangements have been made at Haryana Niwas for live broadcast of the House proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)