White House says Biden to sign women's economic equity executive orders on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign two executive orders on Monday related to women's economic equity, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Psaki, speaking during the daily press briefing, did not elaborate on the executive order. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicut and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)