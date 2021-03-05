One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria -source

One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria -sourceReuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:59 IST
Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border killed one person and injured ten others on Friday, a war monitor and a source from the Turkey-backed faction that controls the region said.
Explosions hit local oil refineries near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus, which are in the hands of Turkey-backed fighters, a witness and a state-run TV channel said earlier.
The source in the Turkey-backed National Army said missile strikes had caused the blasts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Syria
- National Army
- al-Bab
- Turkey
ALSO READ
Israel announces Russian-brokered prisoner swap with Syria
‘Put Syrians first…finally’, UN rights investigators urge after deadly decade of conflict
Turkish appeals court upholds sentence against pro-Kurdish MP
Russia registers 18 ceasefire violations in Syria over past day
Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border