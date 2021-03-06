White House: Biden believes U.S. authorizations for military force need updating

White House: Biden believes U.S. authorizations for military force need updatingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:05 IST
The White House said on Friday that President Joe Biden believed authorizations for the use of military force to justify U.S. attacks on overseas targets needed to be updated.
"It's long overdue for it to be updated," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
