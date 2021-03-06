Suicide car bomb reported in Somalia capital, casualties unknown

A suicide car bomb exploded just outside a restaurant near the port in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Friday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering gunfire, witnesses and state-owned media reported. The number of casualties from the blast were not immediately clear. "So far we have carried about 25 injured people," said Dr. Abdulkadir Aden of the AAMIN ambulance services. "The casualties may be more, we are rushing back to the scene."

The blast occurred at the Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port, witnesses said. "A speeding car exploded at Luul Yemeni restaurant. I was going to the restaurant but ran back when the blast shook and covered the area with smoke," resident Ahmed Abdullahi, who lives near the site, told Reuters.

Advertisement

Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was "loss of lives," injuries and destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area. No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out such bombings in Somalia and elsewhere as part of its campaign to topple the Horn of African country's central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)