Missile strikes kill one in north Syria

Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border killed one person and injured 10 others on Friday, a monitoring group and a source from the Turkish-backed faction that controls the region said.

Explosions hit oil refineries near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus, which are in the hands of Turkish-backed fighters, a witness and a state-run TV channel said earlier. The Syrian Observatory monitoring group and the source in the National Army, which controls swathes of northwest Syria where Turkish troops also have a presence, said missile strikes had caused the blasts.

Advertisement

Turkey has backed fighters who sought to overthrow Bashar al-Assad, but the Syrian president, with Russian and Iranian help, has driven back the insurgents to a pocket in the northwest of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)