White House says hackers exploiting Microsoft flaw are an active threat

White House says hackers exploiting Microsoft flaw are an active threatReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:21 IST
The White House says that the hackers exploiting the recently disclosed flaw in Microsoft's Exchange email software are an ongoing problem.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the vulnerability posed "an active threat" that could have far-reaching consequences.
"We're concerned that there are a large number of victims," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- Exchange
- Microsoft
- The White House
ALSO READ
White House says Texas winter storm likely due to climate change
EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers
White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7
Health News Roundup: U.S. storms delay COVID-19 vaccines in all 50 states: White House; New Zealand begins COVID-19 vaccinations program, Australia starts Monday, and more
EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers