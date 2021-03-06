China's changes to Hong Kong legislature attack on 'freedoms' -U.S. State Department

China's changes to Hong Kong legislature attack on 'freedoms' -U.S. State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:41 IST
China's changes to the Hong Kong legislature are a direct attack on the territory's autonomy, "freedoms and democratic processes," the U.S. State Department said on Friday.
The United States condemns China's "continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong gov't signals major overhaul of public broadcaster RTHK
China, Hong Kong stocks drop as policy tightening fears weigh
EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief
EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief
Hong Kong signals overhaul of public broadcaster RTHK, stoking media freedom concerns