U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at U.S.-Mexico border in February- sources

U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at U.S.-Mexico border in February- sourcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 02:10 IST
U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest arrest total for the month of February since 2006.
