Left Menu

Libya's Prime Minister-designate names large unity Cabinet

Libya's designated prime minister Abdelhamid Dbeibeh has proposed a large unity cabinet with 35 members, his office said on Friday, ahead of a planned parliament meeting on Monday to debate ratifying his government.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 06-03-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 03:46 IST
Libya's Prime Minister-designate names large unity Cabinet

Libya's designated prime minister Abdelhamid Dbeibeh has proposed a large unity cabinet with 35 members, his office said on Friday, ahead of a planned parliament meeting on Monday to debate ratifying his government. The Cabinet list has been subject to intense negotiation among Libya's warring factions and powerful regional and political leaders, but an official said talks continued over whether to reduce the number of ministers.

Two slightly different versions of the list shown to Reuters by Libyan officials named a former culture minister, Lamia Bosidera, as foreign minister and Khaled Mazen as interior minister. Dbeibeh would act as defence minister according to the lists. The names also include two deputy prime ministers from the east and west of Libya.

Dbeibeh was selected via a U.N. talks process in Geneva early last month to head an interim unity government to oversee the run-up to a planned election at the end of this year. Libya has been split for years between the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

The divided parliament aims to meet on Monday in the frontline city of Sirte, held by the LNA. However, some western-based members of parliament have cast doubt on attending, citing the presence of Russian mercenaries there. A LNA source said the mercenaries had pulled back from the frontlines and the airport. The main coast road across the frontline at Sirte has not yet opened, though some members of parliament had said they expected it would be on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw -source

More than 20,000 American organizations have been compromised through a back door installed via a recently patched flaw in Microsoft Corps flagship email software program, a person familiar with the U.S. governments response to the hacking ...

Antivirus software pioneer McAfee charged by U.S. with cryptocurrency fraud

John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer whose former company still bears his name, has been indicted on fraud and money-laundering conspiracy charges stemming from two cryptocurrency schemes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. ...

Senate stalls on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill over jobless benefits fight

U.S. Senate Democrats effort to advance President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill stalled on Friday as senators jousted over how long to extend enhanced unemployment benefits and how much to offer during the pandemic. After the Se...

Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery

US hiring accelerated more quickly than expected last month, evidence that a year after the pandemic took hold, the economy is strengthening as virus cases drop and vaccinations ramp up.A government report Friday showed that employers added...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021