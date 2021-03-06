Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition destroyed two explosives-laden drones -state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 03:47 IST
Saudi-led coalition destroyed two explosives-laden drones -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s southern cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan, state TV reported early on Saturday.

The coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned group in Yemen since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw -source

More than 20,000 American organizations have been compromised through a back door installed via a recently patched flaw in Microsoft Corps flagship email software program, a person familiar with the U.S. governments response to the hacking ...

Antivirus software pioneer McAfee charged by U.S. with cryptocurrency fraud

John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer whose former company still bears his name, has been indicted on fraud and money-laundering conspiracy charges stemming from two cryptocurrency schemes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. ...

Senate stalls on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill over jobless benefits fight

U.S. Senate Democrats effort to advance President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill stalled on Friday as senators jousted over how long to extend enhanced unemployment benefits and how much to offer during the pandemic. After the Se...

Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery

US hiring accelerated more quickly than expected last month, evidence that a year after the pandemic took hold, the economy is strengthening as virus cases drop and vaccinations ramp up.A government report Friday showed that employers added...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021