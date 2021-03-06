Saudi-led coalition destroyed two explosives-laden drones -state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroyed two explosives-laden drones -state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 03:47 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s southern cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan, state TV reported early on Saturday.
The coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned group in Yemen since 2015.
