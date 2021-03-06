Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Senate stalls on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill over jobless benefits fight

U.S. Senate Democrats' effort to advance President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill stalled on Friday as senators jousted over how long to extend enhanced unemployment benefits and how much to offer during the pandemic. After the Senate defeated a last-ditch attempt by some of Biden's fellow Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage, work on his first major legislative package since taking office in January ground to a halt for hours as senators met behind closed doors to find a way forward. U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at U.S.-Mexico border in February: sources

U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest arrest total for the month of February since 2006. The figures, which have not been previously reported, show the scope of a growing surge of migrants arriving at the southwest border as U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, seeks to roll back some of the restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican. U.S. FDA looks to reduce toxic elements in baby food, boost inspections

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it will boost sampling of foods for babies and young children and increase inspections after a congressional report found "dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" in some baby foods that it said could cause neurological damage. The FDA stopped short of committing to issuing new regulations, however. 'It feels amazing': New Yorkers cheer reopening of movie theaters

New York City's cinemas re-opened on Friday after nearly a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, an encouraging sign for the city's residents that life in the Big Apple may start to normalize again. Movie houses opened to 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen, following New York state guidelines released in February by Governor Andrew Cuomo. American Air 737 MAX declared emergency after engine shutdown, lands safely

American Airlines Co said on Friday that a Boeing 737 MAX bound for New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport declared an emergency after the captain shut down one engine over a possible mechanical issue. American's Flight 2555 from Miami with 95 passengers and six crew landed safely at Newark without incident, the airline said. Mississippi city reports progress toward ending water crisis

A crisis that left thousands of residents of Mississippi's capital without running water for weeks appears to be nearing an end, a local official said on Friday, as workers continue to restore service following paralyzing winter storms. Jackson, the Southern state's largest city with a population of more than 160,000 people, again distributed non-potable water at four sites so people could flush their toilets. Residents must still boil any faucet water to kill any disease-causing organisms before using it. Civil rights groups urge companies to join fight against Georgia voting restrictions

Voting rights groups are calling on companies such as Coca-Cola Co and Delta Air Lines Inc to oppose efforts by Republican lawmakers in Georgia to enact sweeping new restrictions on voting access in the battleground state. The organizations, including the Black Voters Matter Fund, the New Georgia Project Action Fund and the Georgia NAACP, launched a campaign on social media and in local news outlets this week asking the corporations to take a stand against legislation they said aims to curb turnout from Democratic-leaning Black voters. LeBron James' voting rights group focuses on Georgia with NBA All-Star Game ad

The voting rights group backed by basketball star LeBron James is kicking off a new campaign to fight Republican-led efforts to tighten voting requirements in Georgia and other states that could restrict access for Black voters and Democrats. The group, More Than A Vote, will start by running a 30-second advertisement narrated by James during the televised NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday. Minnesota court rules judge must reconsider third-degree murder charge in George Floyd case

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that a lower court must reconsider a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is due to go on trial next week for the death of George Floyd last May. Chauvin's trial was due to begin with jury selection in Minneapolis on Monday but that could be delayed as Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County district court must now weigh again reinstating the third-degree murder charge.

Exclusive: U.S. considering use of Virginia military base to house migrant children The U.S. government is evaluating whether to house unaccompanied migrant children at a military base in Virginia amid a sharp rise in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) notice seen by Reuters. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed that Fort Lee, a U.S. Army facility about 30 miles (48 km) south of Richmond, was under consideration.

