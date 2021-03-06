Left Menu

Six injured in bomb blast in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:01 IST
Six injured in bomb blast in Bengal

At least six people were injured in a blast in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district when they were allegedly manufacturing bombs, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the residence of one of the injured persons in Gosaba area on Friday night, a senior police officer said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that they belong to a political party, he said.

They are undergoing treatment at Canning Sub- Divisional Hospital, the officer said.

Family members of the injured people claimed that the six are supporters of the BJP and were attacked by Trinamool Congress activists when they were coming from a marriage ceremony.

''We are aware of the claims of their family members.

It seems that they were manufacturing bombs when the blast occurred. We are investigating the matter and talking to local people,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

Fitbits upcoming kids-focused fitness tracker - Fitbit Ace 3 - is expected to be launched in mid-March. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications and images of the activity tracker have been leaked.According to WinFuture, the Fitb...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Kim Kardashian says body-shamers really broke me during pregnancyKim Kardashian on Friday called out those who bully and body- shame others, recalling her embarrassment when she was attac...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officialsThe NBA fined Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a total of 45,000 on Friday for criticizing the officials after Wednesdays 131-12...

Sailing - Bruni relishing 'great opportunity' at America's Cup

Helmsman Francesco Bruni has called upon his Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli teammates to grab the opportunity to win a first-ever Americas Cup when their match against defending champions Team New Zealand begins on Wednesday. The teams meet in Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021