PM Modi reaches Kevadia for military commanders conference

PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:06 IST
PM Modi reaches Kevadia for military commanders conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kevadia Saturday morning to address the Combined Commanders' Conference, a brainstorming meet of top military officials being held in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity.

After landing at Ahmedabad airport, Modi left for Kevadia, which is around 200 km from the state capital.

At Ahmedabad airport, the prime minister was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

He will address top commanders of the armed forces who are here for the three-day meet whichbegan on Thursday, an official said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday to participate in the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

