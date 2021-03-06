PM Modi reaches Kevadia for military commanders conference

PM Modi reaches Kevadia for military commanders conferencePTI | Kevadia | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kevadia Saturday morning to address the Combined Commanders' Conference, a brainstorming meet of top military officials being held in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity.
After landing at Ahmedabad airport, Modi left for Kevadia, which is around 200 km from the state capital.
At Ahmedabad airport, the prime minister was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.
He will address top commanders of the armed forces who are here for the three-day meet whichbegan on Thursday, an official said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday to participate in the conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Acharya Devvrat
- Nitin
- Vijay Rupani
- Narendra Modi
- Singh
- Rajnath
- Kevadia
- Modi
ALSO READ
Flutin - A Start-up Funded by SEGA and Sukhbir Singh -- Launches A New Livestreaming Tool to Empower Creators Worldwide
No anti-incumbency but pro-incumbency for Sonowal govt: Jitendra Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project.
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur admitted to AIIMS
Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' to release in June