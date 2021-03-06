Left Menu

Woman sexually harassed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

SHO Shyambir Singh said the incident took place on Friday when the woman was alone at her house.

Rajbir entered her house and sexually harassed her, the SHO said.

A case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the IPC against Rajbir, and a probe into the matter was underway, he added.

In another case, a six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized at a village in Shamli district on Friday, the police said.

According to a complaint lodged at Jhinjhana police station, a 14-year-old boy took the alleged victim to a nearby field and sodomized him.

The police said an investigation into the matter was underway.

