Left Menu

Milind Ekbote terms Kondhwa a 'mini Pakistan', booked by Pune Police

A case has been registered against Samast Hindu Aghadi president Milind Ekbote by Pune Police for allegedly making a video with the intent to disturb communal harmony as he called Kondhwa a 'Mini Pakistan'.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:19 IST
Milind Ekbote terms Kondhwa a 'mini Pakistan', booked by Pune Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against Samast Hindu Aghadi president Milind Ekbote by Pune Police for allegedly making a video with the intent to disturb communal harmony as he called Kondhwa a 'Mini Pakistan'. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Ekbote opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation's decision to allot money for building Haj House in the Kondhwa area.

"Pune Municipal Corporation's decision to build Haj House in Kondhwa is unfortunate. The decision of the PMC will endanger the life of the people, the central intelligence agency's report says Kondhwa is 'Mini Pakistan' and it has a sleeper cell of terrorists and under the grab of building a cultural place, the administration is violating the Supreme Court's order which restricts building a religious place without approval from the administration," Ekbote purportedly said in the video. He also said that his organisation would do every possible thing to make sure this Haj house is not built in the area with Rs four crore of public money that the Municipal corporation is likely to spend.

"Complainant Satish Kale, who is a leader of the Sambhaji Brigade organisation, has claimed that Ekbote's statement not only disturbs the communal environment in the city but also provokes a particular community against others," as mentioned in the FIR. A case under section 153,153(a),153(b),295(a),500,501,502,120(b) and 505(1)(C),505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with several other relevant sections has been registered with Kondhwa Police Station.

Ekbote was accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case and was booked on charges of inciting violence in that case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.The girls aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.Girls aunt Nishu Dwivedi 20 had kidnapp...

NASA's Perseverance rover performs first test drive on Mars

NASAs latest Mars rover, Perseverance, performed its first test drive on the Red Planet, covering a distance of about 6.5 meters across the Martian landscape, a major milestone before it begins its science operations.The drive lasted about ...

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for COVID-19: Dissident

The chances of a deeper investigation on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and holding Beijing accountable will depend a great deal on Joe Biden administration, said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021