Pope Francis arrives at home of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric - state tv

Pope Francis arrives at home of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric - state tvReuters | Najaf | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:33 IST
Pope Francis arrived at the home of Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric in southern Iraq on Saturday for the first-ever such meeting between the leaders of Roman Catholicism and Shi'ite Islam.
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani was to greet Francis at his humble home in Najaf, the seat of the Iraqi Shi'ite clergy, on the second day of the pontiff's historic tour of Iraq.
