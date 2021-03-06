Left Menu

Man beaten to death by 3 over minor dispute in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:34 IST
A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by three men over a minor dispute in Yusufpur village located within the Bhopa police station limits in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, they said, adding that Rishipal (60) was thrashed by Adesh, Rachin and Ashok following a verbal spat over a drain in the village.

Rishipal was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.

According to Bhopa Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Chaturvedi, a case has been registered under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the three accused, who are absconding.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

Security has been tightened in the village, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

