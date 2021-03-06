Left Menu

Sex tape case: Conspiracy hatched to defame efficient ministers, says Karnataka health minister

Days after Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi tendered resignation from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman, the State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said, a conspiracy has been hatched to defame efficient ministers who are gaining popularity by their good work.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 12:50 IST
Sex tape case: Conspiracy hatched to defame efficient ministers, says Karnataka health minister
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Image Credit: ANI

Days after Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi tendered resignation from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman, the State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said, a conspiracy has been hatched to defame efficient ministers who are gaining popularity by their good work. "There seems to be a conspiracy in the state to defame efficient ministers who are gaining popularity by their good work. In this age of modern technology, it is not an exaggeration that anything can be done to deceive our eyes," Dr Sudhakar tweeted.

He said that they have appealed to the court to issue a stay order against broadcasting defamatory content "As they say, a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. One can lose the goodwill gained in a lifetime within seconds due to some conspiracy. To stop this we have appealed to the court to issue a stay order against broadcasting defamatory content," he said.

The health minister further said that these challenges are not uncommon to those in public life. But it is also inevitable to fight these evil forces when they conspire against us. As long as our conscience is right and people's blessings are with us no conspiracy can harm us. I have full faith in our judicial system. A case was registered against Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

A purported sex tape showed Karnataka's Major and Medium Water Resources Minister in a compromising position with a woman. A total of six ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government on Friday moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them.

On March 2 Kallahalli, who is a social activist, had told reporters, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi. The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the Minister and his people." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Argentine qualifier Francisco keeps alive hopes of Cerundolo sweepFrancisco Cerundolo continued to fly the family flag high in his home country by reaching his maiden ATP Tour semi-final...

Women's cricket: India's WC preparation to finally begin with home series against South Africa

The Indian womens team will finally get to shake off the rust after 12 months of no international cricket and start their ODI World Cup preparation with the five-match series against South Africa beginning here on Sunday. While the South Af...

Democrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session

Democrats in the U.S. Senate forged ahead with President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan early on Saturday, turning back Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session that had begun the prior day. With Repu...

Ethiopia to receive 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, March 6 ANIXinhua Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the countrys Federal Ministry of Health on Friday. The ministry is making detailed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021