Afghan official: Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 06-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:35 IST
A suicide car bombing killed the Afghan intelligence directorate's chief prosecutor Saturday, an official said, amid an increase in violence in the war-ravaged country.

Sayed Mahmood Agha was on his way to his office in the southern city of Lashkargah when an attacker driving a car full of explosives targeted Agha's convoy, killing him, said Attaullah Afghan, provincial council chief for Helmand province.

One of Agha's bodyguards was also killed and eight others, including two civilian passersby, were wounded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue.

The Islamic State group's local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed, with the government putting the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.

