Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope

After his historic meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday, Iraq's top Shiite cleric affirmed that religious authorities have a role in protecting Iraq's Christians and said they should live in peace and enjoy the same rights as other Iraqis. The Vatican said Francis thanked Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and the Shiite people for having "raised his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted" during some of the most violent times in Iraq's recent history. He said al-Sistani's message of peace affirmed "the sacredness of human life and the importance of the unity of the Iraqi people." The Vatican said the historic visit was a chance for Francis to emphasize the need for collaboration and friendship between different religious communities.

