Officials: 18 killed as truck crashes into bus outside Cairo

The crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads, or poor enforcement of traffic laws. The country's official statistics agency says around 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A trailer-truck crashed into a microbus, killing at least 18 people and injuring five others south of the Egyptian capital, authorities said.

The country's chief prosecutor's office said in a statement the crash took place late Friday on a highway near the town of Atfih, 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Cairo.

The Cairo-Assiut eastern road, located on the eastern side of the Nile River, links Cairo to the country's southern provinces and is known for speeding traffic.

Police authorities said the truck's tire exploded, causing it to overturn and collide with the microbus. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement said. The truck driver was arrested.

Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads, or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country's official statistics agency says around 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

