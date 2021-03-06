Left Menu

Pune-based Hindutva leader booked for 'promoting enmity'

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:10 IST
Pune-based Hindutva leader booked for 'promoting enmity'

A case has been registered against Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, prime accused in the Bhima- Koregaon violence case, for allegedly promoting enmity between groups through his remarks made recently, a Pune police official said on Saturday.

Satish Kale, a leader of Maratha Seva Sangh, Sambhaji Brigade, lodged a complaint against him at Kondhwa police station in Pune city.

Ekbote, who is the executive president of Samasta Hindu Aghadi, objected to the construction of a religious place for a minority community in Kondhwa and passed objectionable remarks that may ''promote enmity between different groups'', the complaint against him said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 Ukrainians die, dozens injured in bus crash in Poland

A bus carrying dozens of Ukrainian citizens rolled off an embankment into a ditch in Poland, killing six people and injuring 41, Polish media reported on Saturday.The accident occurred around midnight on the A4 motorway near the town of Jar...

No need to handover Mansukh Hiren's death case to NIA: Shiv Sena

Slamming the Opposition for demanding a National Investigation Agency NIA probe into the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambanis residence, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay R...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest as UN envoy calls for action

Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon on Saturday, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of ...

Gadkari, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

Union minister Nitin Gadkari received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Nagpur on Saturday.The road transport, highways and MSMEs minister was accompanied by his wife Kanchan Gadkari, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021