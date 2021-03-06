Pune-based Hindutva leader booked for 'promoting enmity'PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:10 IST
A case has been registered against Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, prime accused in the Bhima- Koregaon violence case, for allegedly promoting enmity between groups through his remarks made recently, a Pune police official said on Saturday.
Satish Kale, a leader of Maratha Seva Sangh, Sambhaji Brigade, lodged a complaint against him at Kondhwa police station in Pune city.
Ekbote, who is the executive president of Samasta Hindu Aghadi, objected to the construction of a religious place for a minority community in Kondhwa and passed objectionable remarks that may ''promote enmity between different groups'', the complaint against him said.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him, the police official said.
