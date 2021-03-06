Left Menu

Cattle-smuggling case: CBI issues lookout notice against TMC leader's brother

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:40 IST
Cattle-smuggling case: CBI issues lookout notice against TMC leader's brother

The CBI has issued a lookout notice against Bijay Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binay Mishra and a close confidante of party MP Abhishek Banerjee, in a cattle-smuggling case, officials said on Saturday.

The agency is also contemplating to approach the Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Binay Mishra, who has not joined the probe, they said.

The agency has summoned two senior officers of the West Bengal police -- an inspector general and a superintendent of police -- on Monday for questioning in connection with the case, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Binay Mishra as a co-accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed in the cattle-smuggling case last month.

Binay Mishra is believed to be very close to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, the officials said.

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol, the agency has already shown Binay Mishra as absconding.

On February 18, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case against Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a cattle-smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.

The central probe agency has recently questioned Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in a separate case pertaining to illegal coal mining and pilferage from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 Ukrainians die, dozens injured in bus crash in Poland

A bus carrying dozens of Ukrainian citizens rolled off an embankment into a ditch in Poland, killing six people and injuring 41, Polish media reported on Saturday.The accident occurred around midnight on the A4 motorway near the town of Jar...

No need to handover Mansukh Hiren's death case to NIA: Shiv Sena

Slamming the Opposition for demanding a National Investigation Agency NIA probe into the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambanis residence, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay R...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest as UN envoy calls for action

Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon on Saturday, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of ...

Gadkari, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

Union minister Nitin Gadkari received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Nagpur on Saturday.The road transport, highways and MSMEs minister was accompanied by his wife Kanchan Gadkari, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021