Left Menu

3 Bangladeshi nationals held in dacoity case

The Delhi Police has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in a dacoity case, officials said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khairul alias Arman 46, Mohammad Sadiq Seikh 29 and Montu Mulla 30, they said.The accused are wanted in a case of dacoity in Ghaziabads Kavi Nagar and 18 other cases of burglary in Delhi-NCR, police said.After committing the crime, the trio used to flee to Bangladesh and later return to India, they said.According to police, four people entered a house in Kavi Nagar after cutting window grills on February 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:59 IST
3 Bangladeshi nationals held in dacoity case

The Delhi Police has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in a dacoity case, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khairul alias Arman (46), Mohammad Sadiq Seikh (29) and Montu Mulla (30), they said.

The accused are wanted in a case of dacoity in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar and 18 other cases of burglary in Delhi-NCR, police said.

After committing the crime, the trio used to flee to Bangladesh and later return to India, they said.

According to police, four people entered a house in Kavi Nagar after cutting window grills on February 28. They then held the family at gunpoint and looted all the valuables.

During investigation, police found that a gang led by Khairul was involved in many heinous crimes in India. “Police received information about the movement of Khairul and his gang in Lado Sarai area here, following which a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended on Friday,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

House breaking tools, gold and silver jewellery, and expensive wrist watches were recovered from their possession, police said.

In 2012, Khairul met with one of his associates Rajeev Srivastava in Tihar Jail who provided them assistance in getting rented houses and cars for committing crime, Singh said.

The gang usually targeted houses in posh colonies, he added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10mn doses from India won't impact poor nations' vaccine access, says UK

UK Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended a shipment of 10 million doses of Covishield en route from India amid some concerns that it would impact supplies of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer nations.The minister in charge of ov...

Samsung, National Geographic Traveller India Partner to #UncoverTheEpic with Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's 8K Video Snap Feature

National Geographic Traveller Indias latest cover has been shot using Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GFirst-ever National Geographic Traveller India covers captured straight from an 8K video Samsung, Indias most trusted brand, teamed up with National Ge...

India finish on top of ICC World Championship standings, courtesy 3-1 series win over England

India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1.That victory against England mean...

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.DEL7 HR-FARMERS-KMP Farmers protesting agri laws block KMP expressway in Haryana Chandigarh Farmers protesting the Centres three agriculture laws on Saturday blocked the six-lane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021