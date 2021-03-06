Man kills neighbour's two children, self in Punjab's Ludhiana

A man allegedly killed two children of his neighbour on Saturday and later committed suicide in the Focal Point area of Punjab's Ludhiana, police said. Shalender, a native of Bihar, used to stalk the mother of the two boys living in his neighborhood, said police. The woman and her husband had complained to the landlord against Shalender, who had promised to leave the place, police said.

On Saturday morning, the accused allegedly took their two sons, aged 6 and 8, to his room and killed them by slitting their throats, said Focal Point police station SHO Davinder Sharma.

Shalender committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, said police.

