Scoreboard: 4th India-England Test, Day 3

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:02 IST
Scoreboard: 4th India-England Test, Day 3
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BCCI)

England 2nd Innings Zak Crawley c Rahane b Ashwin 5 Dominic Sibley c Pant b Axar 3 Jonny Bairstow c Rohit b Ashwin 0 Joe Root lbw b Ashwin 30 Ben Stokes c Kohli b Axar 2 Ollie Pope st Pant b Axar 15 Daniel Lawrence b Ashwin 50 Ben Foakes c Rahane b Axar 13 Dominic Bess c Pant b Axar 2 Jack Leach c Rahane b Ashwin 2 James Anderson not out 1 Extras: (B-4, LB-8) 12 Total: (all out in 54.5 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-20, 4-30, 5-65, 6-65,7-109, 8-111, 9-134, 10-135.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-12-0, Axar Patel 24-6-48-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 22.5-4-47-5, Washington Sundar 4-0-16-0.

