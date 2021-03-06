New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL7 HR-FARMERS-KMP Farmers protesting agri laws block KMP expressway in Haryana Chandigarh: Farmers protesting the Centre's three agriculture laws on Saturday blocked the six-lane Kundli–Manesar–Palwal expressway at some places in Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their agitation at the Delhi borders.

Advertisement

DES10 PB-VIRUS-CURFEW Punjab: Jalandhar admin imposes night curfew to tackle coronavirus Chandigarh: Punjab's Jalandhar administration imposed a night curfew from Saturday to tackle the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the district.

DES12 UP-BUS-COLLISSION Five killed, over 25 hurt as two buses collide in UP's Aligarh Noida (UP): Five people were killed and over 25 injured after a collision between two Haryana Roadways buses in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Saturday, officials said. DES13 UP-RAHUL-IRANI Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of 'insulting' people of Amethi Amethi (UP): Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing him of ''insulting'' the people of Amethi by comparing voters in the north with those in Kerala.

DES11 HP-LD BUDGET HP MLAs to get full salary, MLALAD fund fully restored: CM Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presenting the budget for 2021-22 on Saturday said the salaries of state MLAs will be paid in full from April 1 and the MLALAD fund will be fully restored.

DES2 HP-VACCINE-DALAI LAMA Dalai Lama receives first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine Dharamsala (HP): Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at Zonal Hospital here on Saturday morning.

DES3 RJ-PAK-INTRUDER-KILLED BSF kills Pak intruder along IB in Rajasthan Jaipur/New Delhi: A Pakistani intruder was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)