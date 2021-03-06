Left Menu

Egypt president el-Sissi visits Sudan amid rapprochement

There, they inspected a military guard of honor. The Egyptian leader was scheduled to discuss with Sudanese officials an array of issues, including economic and military ties and the two nations' dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam it is building on the Blue Nile, Egypt's presidency said. The visit came amid a rapprochement between the two governments.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:40 IST
Egypt president el-Sissi visits Sudan amid rapprochement
RR/ Image Credit:

Egypt's president arrived in Sudan on Saturday, his first visit to the country since a popular uprising led to the military's overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi landed at Khartoum international airport and headed to a meeting with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, at the presidential palace. There, they inspected a military guard of honor.

The Egyptian leader was scheduled to discuss with Sudanese officials an array of issues, including economic and military ties and the two nations' dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam it is building on the Blue Nile, Egypt's presidency said.

The visit came amid a rapprochement between the two governments. Egypt has in recent years sought to rebuild ties with its southern neighbor, an effort that has intensified since al-Bashir's ouster in April 2019. Top civilian and military officials from both nations have exchanged regular visits. The countries signed an agreement last week to strengthen their military cooperation.

During al-Bashir's era, relations between Sudan and Egypt suffered from sporadic tensions. These included the revival of a longstanding dispute over a border territory, the Halayeb Triangle, which is held by Egypt and claimed by Sudan. Through decade-long negotiations, the two countries have repeatedly failed to reach a three-party deal with Ethiopia over its massive dam.

Cairo and Khartoum have recently called for internationalizing the dispute, to include the U.S., the European Union, the UN, and the African Union to facilitate reaching a deal on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam.

Khartoum has become vocal against Ethiopia's plans to start a second filling during the next rainy season. Sudan's government has said that the dam threatens at least 20 million Sudanese, more than half the country's population if Ethiopia started to fil and operate the dam without coordination.

Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate and share data on the dam's operation to avoid flooding and protect its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River. The Blue Nile meets with the White Nile in central Sudan. From there, the Nile winds northward through Egypt and flows into the Mediterranean Sea.

Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country with over 100 million people, has called the dam an existential threat and worries that it would reduce its share of Nile waters. The country relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water for agriculture and its people.

About 85 percent of the Nile's flow originates from Ethiopia. Ethiopian officials hope the dam, now more than three-quarters complete, will reach full power-generating capacity in 2023, helping pull millions of its people out of poverty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Governor meets Denmark envoy in Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and presented him a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution of India. In a tweet, Kalraj Mishra said, Presented the Preamb...

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as longyi,...

Farmers protesting farm laws block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day

Farmers protesting the Centres three farm laws on Saturday blocked the six-lane KundliManesarPalwal KMP Expressway at some places in Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their agitation at the Delhi borders.The road blockade began ...

Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage

The Senate worked through the night and past sunrise Saturday on Democrats showpiece USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after a deal between leaders and moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on emergency jobless benefits broke a logjam that had stal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021