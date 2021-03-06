Left Menu

Diplomats: UN fails to approve call to end Tigray violence

India only wanted a minor change, and Russia reportedly supported its ally China at the last minute, the diplomats said. Accounts of a massacre of several hundred people by Eritrean soldiers in the holy city of Axum in Tigray have been detailed in reports by The Associated Press and then by Amnesty International.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:46 IST
Diplomats: UN fails to approve call to end Tigray violence
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An attempt to get U.N. Security Council approval for a statement calling for an end to violence in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region and to spotlight the millions in need of humanitarian assistance was dropped Friday night after objections from India, Russia, and especially China, U.N. diplomats said.

Three council diplomats said Ireland, which drafted the statement, decided not to push for approval after objections from the three countries.

The press statement would have been the first by the U.N.'s most powerful body on the Tigray crisis, which is entering its fourth month. Fierce fighting reportedly continues between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now-fugitive Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia's government and the alarm is growing over the fate of Tigray's 6 million people. No one knows how many thousands of civilians have been killed.

On Tuesday, U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock warned that "a campaign of destruction" is taking place, saying at least 4.5 million people need assistance and demanding that forces from neighboring Eritrea accused of committing atrocities in Tigray leave Ethiopia.

The proposed statement made no mention of foreign forces or sanctions -- two key issues -- but did call "for an end to violence in Tigray." The draft statement also noted "with concern" the humanitarian situation in Tigray, "where millions of people remain in need of humanitarian assistance" and the challenge of access for aid workers. It called for "the full and early implementation" of the Ethiopian government's statements on Feb. 26 and March 3 committing to "unfettered access." Council diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because consultations were private, said China wanted the statement to focus only on the humanitarian situation, with no reference to the violence in Tigray. India only wanted a minor change, and Russia reportedly supported its ally China at the last minute, the diplomats said.

Accounts of a massacre of several hundred people by Eritrean soldiers in the holy city of Axum in Tigray have been detailed in reports by The Associated Press and then by Amnesty International. The federal government and regional officials in Tigray both believe that each other's governments are illegitimate after elections disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Human Rights Watch echoed the reports on Friday, saying Eritrean armed forces "massacred scores of civilians, including children as young as 13,'' in the historic town of Axum in Tigray in November 2020. It called on the U.N. to urgently establish an independent inquiry into war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in Tigray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR asks Allahabad admin to lodge FIR against hospital over death of child

The countrys apex child rights body has written to the district collector of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, asking him to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry into recent reports appearing on social media about the misconduct of a local hospital ...

Rajasthan Governor meets Denmark envoy in Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and presented him a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution of India. In a tweet, Kalraj Mishra said, Presented the Preamb...

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as longyi,...

Farmers protesting farm laws block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day

Farmers protesting the Centres three farm laws on Saturday blocked the six-lane KundliManesarPalwal KMP Expressway at some places in Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their agitation at the Delhi borders.The road blockade began ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021