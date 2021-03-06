Left Menu

ED arrests 2 directors of TN firm in bank loan fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:37 IST
ED arrests 2 directors of TN firm in bank loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has arrested two directors of a Tamil Nadu-based company in an alleged money laundering case worth Rs 325 crore linked to a bank fraud case.

Hittesh Patel and Suresh N Patel, directors of Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, were sent to 10 days ED custody by a special court on Saturday after they were placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.

The two allegedly laundered funds to the tune of Rs 325 crore by using a network of nearly 20 group entities located across Tamil Nadu.

The probe found that the accused ''in collusion with the valuers availed loans from erstwhile Corporation Bank (now Union Bank of India) on the basis of inflated value of the properties offered as collateral and indulged in wilful diversion of funds through various group accounts.'' ''The funds so availed by various individuals/group concerns, in the form of Letters of Credit (LC), cash credit (CC) limits and agriculture term loans, were transferred within the group entities through circular rotation of money to avail more funds from the bank without any actual business,'' the agency claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways, beat Chennai City 2-1

Sudeva Delhi FC came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City FC 2-1 in a Group B match of the I-League here on Saturday.William Pauliankhum 34th minute cancelled Jockson Dhas 6th early goal, before Sairuatkima 452 headed in the winner in...

NCPCR asks Allahabad admin to lodge FIR against hospital over death of child

The countrys apex child rights body has written to the district collector of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, asking him to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry into recent reports appearing on social media about the misconduct of a local hospital ...

Rajasthan Governor meets Denmark envoy in Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and presented him a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution of India. In a tweet, Kalraj Mishra said, Presented the Preamb...

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as longyi,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021