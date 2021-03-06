Left Menu

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:29 IST
The U.S. government is evaluating whether to house unaccompanied migrant children at a military base in Virginia amid a sharp rise in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) notice seen by Reuters. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed that Fort Lee, a U.S. Army facility about 30 miles (48 km) south of Richmond, was under consideration.

