Pakistan Opposition Leader's daughter and son-in-law declared 'proclaimed offenders'

A Pakistani court on Saturday declared Leader Of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif's daughter and son-in-law as 'proclaimed offenders' (POs) in a corruption case.

The Accountability Court, Lahore, had already issued arrest warrants for Rabia Imran and Ali Imran Yousuf in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

Advertisement

Both Rabia and Yousuf are 'absconding' in the United Kingdom, officials said. The accountability court has sought a record of Rabia and Yousuf's properties in Pakistan on the next hearing.

Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), called the entire the matter 'political victimisation'.

The PML-N chief said the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government had implicated the women in his family in fake cases. Shahbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after he was arrested in a Rs 700-crores (USD 41.9 million) money laundering case in September last year.

Shahbaz’s son Suleman Shahbaz is currently in the UK after he was declared 'Proclaimed Offender' in a money laundering case.

Shahbaz’s other son and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was released from jail last week on bail after spending 20 months in captivity in a money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)