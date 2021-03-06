Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh logs 115 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 115 COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 115 COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases in the state has escalated to 8,90,556 including 921 active cases and 8,82,462 total recoveries.

However, the total number of deaths has mounted up to 7,173 including the new death. One death was reported from the Chittoor district. As per the state COVID nodal officer, 46,566 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

As many as 18,327 new COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Saturday. The country's overall COVID-19 cases tally has reached 1,11,92,088, including 1,80,304 active cases while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,656.

A total of 22,06,92,677 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 5, 2021, of these, 7,51,935 samples were tested on Friday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the health ministry today, a total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

