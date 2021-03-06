Left Menu

Need for greater, in-depth study of Constitution: SC judge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:40 IST
Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Saturday said there was a need for greater and in-depth study of the Constitution with a view to adhere to its norms for achieving the aspirations and dreams of its makers.

Justice Kaul was speaking at the release of a book, 'Rethinking Palkhivala: Centenary Commemorative Volume'.

He said that legal innovations by young professionals would take the society ahead on development path.

''There is a need for greater and in-depth study of the Constitution with a view to adhere (to) its norms for achieving the aspirations and dreams of its makers,'' he said, while exhorting the youth to follow the contribution of Palkhivala.

He added that the challenges overcome by role models in their career can serve as useful case studies.

The book edited by Maj Gen (retired) Nilendra Kumar carries speeches at various events during the year-long Nani Palkhivala Birth Centenary Celebrations last year.

The speakers included Supreme Court judges justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and L Nageswara Rao, former union minister Arun Shourie and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

