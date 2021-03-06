Orissa HC chief justice inaugurates court complex, says justice should be delivered to all

Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Saturday inaugurated a district court complex at Kalahandi, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 20.22 crore.

The chief justice also laid the foundation stone for a new building of Kalahandi Bar Association, in the presence of other senior judges.

''In court, we practice democracy... Hence preamble of the Constitution should be prominently displayed at each floor of the court complex so as to remind us that this is a place where no discrimination is practised,'' he said.

There should be an endeavour to deliver justice to all, teh chief justice stated.

''If we cannot ensure quality justice, new buildings and facilities will be meaningless. Dignity to all should be ensured,'' he said, adding that measures should be taken to bring down the number of pending cases with the ''cooperation of all''.

