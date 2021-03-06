Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running government

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running governmentReuters | Beirut | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:49 IST
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab threatened on Saturday to stop performing his duties to pressure politicians to form a new government. "If seclusion helps with cabinet formation then I am ready to resort to it, although it goes against my convictions for it disrupts the entire state and is detrimental to the Lebanese," Diab said in a speech.
Diab's cabinet resigned on the back of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion that devastated swathes of the capital. Prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri was nominated in October but has failed to form a new cabinet so far due to political deadlock between him and President Michel Aoun.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
