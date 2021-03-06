Roadside bomb kills 5 labourers in Pakistan

Five construction workers were killed and five others received serious injuries when the pick-up truck they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

No party has claimed responsibility for the blast, which took place on Friday evening, officials said. The location of the blast was 30 km from Sibi Town in Tandori Area.

Deputy Commissioner of Sibi Syed Zahid Shah said five labourers had been killed in the blast, while five others, including two security personnel were injured.

Shah said the security personnel were travelling with the labourers as in the recent past militants from Sibi and Tandori have attacked labourers from other provinces.

The deputy commissioner said the bomb may have been detonated using a remote control device.

Shah said the labourers were going to Tandori to work on a water pipeline project. All the deceased belong to Punjab province, four of them were identified as Usman Yousaf, Haider Ali, Mazhar Hussain and Mohammad Bashir.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area to arrest the elements involved in the incident.

