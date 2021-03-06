Left Menu

Ex-Ranji cricketer who cheated firms posing as minister's personal secretary held in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:28 IST
Ex-Ranji cricketer who cheated firms posing as minister's personal secretary held in Telangana

Police on Saturday arrested an ex-Ranji cricketer in Andhra Pradesh, who allegedly impersonated as a personal secretary to Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao and cheated nine establishments, including corporate firms.

B Nagaraju, who played in Ranji matches for AP during 2014-16, allegedly called companies, corporate hospitals, educational institutions and realtors and introduced himself as PS to Rama Rao, a police release said.

Claiming that Rama Rao would be taking oath as CM, he demanded money from them for erecting hoardings at the LB Stadium here and issuing advertisements in media in connection with the swearing-in ceremony, it said.

Using this modus operandi, he cheated firms and collected an amount of Rs 39,22,400, the release said.

Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team apprehended him on Saturday.

He was arrested in 10 cases earlier and was released on bail, buthe did not change his attitude after coming out of prison, it added.

Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is the working president of the ruling TRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cattle-smuggling case: CBI issues lookout notice against TMC leader's brother

The CBI has issued a lookout notice against Bikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress TMC leader Binay Mishra who is a close confidant of party MP Abhishek Banerjee, in a cattle-smuggling case, officials said on Saturday.The agency is als...

After SC order, 29 Palghar local bodies' members disqualified

In keeping with the Supreme Courts Thursday order on reservations in local bodies in Maharashtra, the Palghar district administration on Saturday canceled the membership of 29 people in the local zilla parishad and panchayat samitis.The Sup...

Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana and said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons.Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said...

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021