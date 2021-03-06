Left Menu

Cattle-smuggling case: CBI issues lookout notice against TMC leader's brother

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has issued a lookout notice against Bikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binay Mishra who is a close confidant of party MP Abhishek Banerjee, in a cattle-smuggling case, officials said on Saturday.

The agency is also contemplating approaching Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Binay Mishra, who has not joined the probe, they added.

''A lookout notice has been issued against Bikas Mishra, the brother of TMC leader Binay Mishra,'' a CBI official said, without divulging further details.

The agency has summoned two senior officers of the West Bengal police -- an inspector general and a superintendent of police -- on Monday for questioning in connection with the case, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Binay Mishra as a co-accused in its supplementary charge sheet filed in the cattle-smuggling case last month.

Binay Mishra is believed to be very close to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol, the agency has already shown Binay Mishra as absconding.

On February 18, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case against Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a cattle-smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.

The central probe agency has recently questioned Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in a separate case pertaining to illegal coal mining and pilferage from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

