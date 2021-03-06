Maharashtra: One held for armed robbery in Thane district

Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the armed robbery case in Thane district of Maharashtra in which gold jewellery worth Rs 17.75 lakh was stolen on March 1 with the arrest of one person, an official said.

Besides the jewellery, Rs 1.70 lakh was also stolen at gun point from the shop located on Navghar road.

Police zeroed in on the accused after analysing footage captured by many CCTV cameras in various suburbs, a release said.

Police have recovered the stolen jewellery and the airgun used in the crime.

