Left Menu

Maharashtra: One held for armed robbery in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:58 IST
Maharashtra: One held for armed robbery in Thane district

Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the armed robbery case in Thane district of Maharashtra in which gold jewellery worth Rs 17.75 lakh was stolen on March 1 with the arrest of one person, an official said.

Besides the jewellery, Rs 1.70 lakh was also stolen at gun point from the shop located on Navghar road.

Police zeroed in on the accused after analysing footage captured by many CCTV cameras in various suburbs, a release said.

Police have recovered the stolen jewellery and the airgun used in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cattle-smuggling case: CBI issues lookout notice against TMC leader's brother

The CBI has issued a lookout notice against Bikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress TMC leader Binay Mishra who is a close confidant of party MP Abhishek Banerjee, in a cattle-smuggling case, officials said on Saturday.The agency is als...

After SC order, 29 Palghar local bodies' members disqualified

In keeping with the Supreme Courts Thursday order on reservations in local bodies in Maharashtra, the Palghar district administration on Saturday canceled the membership of 29 people in the local zilla parishad and panchayat samitis.The Sup...

Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana and said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons.Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said...

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021