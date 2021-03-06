Left Menu

Delhi Police crime branch seizes heroin worth Rs 60 lakhs, two held

Delhi's Crime Branch on Saturday seized 570 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakhs among other items from two individuals.

Updated: 06-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:21 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Crime Branch on Saturday seized 570 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakhs among other items from two individuals. One person was held in Delhi's Uttam Nagar and the other near Delhi's Majnu ka Tila.

"With the arrest of two drug suppliers namely Sonu and Dinesh, the team of Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch Delhi has busted two supply chains of the contraband Heroin clandestinely active in the area of Uttam Nagar and Majnu Ka Tilla, Delhi and seized 570 grams of heroin from their possession. The price of these drugs in the international market is worth Rs 60 lakhs," read the press statement by the crime branch. "In this regard, two cases under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 have been registered at a police station in Delhi," read the statement.

According to the statement, accused Sonu studied till class 2 only and started selling illicit liquor and gradually started selling heroin for quick money. He has been previously involved in 8 cases. Accused Dinesh was trapped in a bad company and started committing crimes and got involved in two cases of robbery and theft. In due course of time, he started consuming heroin and started selling heroin to feed his addiction. He has been also previously involved in 3 cases.

The Crime Branch has seized heroin of 300 grams and 270 grams from both the accused in two separate raids. Two mobile phones have been seized as well. Further investigation is going on to identify the entire chain of drug trafficking in both these cases. (ANI)

