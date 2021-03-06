Rape victim set ablaze dies of burns at Jaipur hospital

A 30-year-old rape victim who was allegedly set on fire at her home in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh succumbed to her burn injuries at Jaipur's SMS Hospital on Saturday, police said.

Police have detained two people, including the rape accused, for questioning in the case.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh to the dead woman’s family members, an official statement said.

The woman was set on fire in the early hours on Thursday in the Hanumangarh's Goluwala police station area. A man entered her house, sprinkled kerosene on the floor, knocked on the door and called the woman by her name. As she opened the door, the man dropped a burning stick on the floor, resulting in serious injuries to her, police had said.

The victim's maternal grandmother has alleged that Pradeep Vishnoi, the accused in her rape case, committed the crime.

However, police said investigation into the case is on and his role is being examined. Police sources said the victim's maternal grandmother has alleged that Vishnoi had threatened the victim 15 days ago.

In a CCTV footage, a person is seen moving away from the victim's the house after the incident. The footage is not clear enough for identification and experts are looking into it.

Vishnoi is currently out on bail in the rape case and being interrogated over the victim’s death.

DGP M L Lathar said the investigation is being done by a DSP-level officer under the supervision of Hanumangarh SP Priti Jain.

Police personnel trained in cyber technology have been included in the investigation team. Forensic experts are inspecting the crime spot, he added.

