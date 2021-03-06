Three members of gang of robbers arrested in Ghaziabad

A three-member gang of robbers, including a woman, has been arrested for their involvement in a robbery at a medicine trader's house here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kavi Nagar area on the night of February 28, and the arrests were made last night from a park in Rajnagar colony, they said.

They were identified as Rajiv Srivastav and Shivam, while the woman's name was not disclosed. The gang consists of seven members who were involved in the robbery. Six of them have been arrested, while one is still absconding.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police in its drive against Bangladeshi nationals arrested gang leader Mohammad Khairul alias Arman (46), Sadiq Sheikh (29) and Mintoo Mullah. Police have recovered one country-made pistol of .32 bore, four live cartridges, Rs 26,000 from the looted amount and a car used in the commission of the crime, City Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal told PTI. The accused confessed to their crime. They used target low height boundary wall corner houses and families with less members, he said.

On the intervening night of February 27-28, Mullah, Sheikh, Khairul and his accomplice entered the trader's house for robbery, while the woman, Srivastav and Shivam were keeping a watch outside the house. Khairul, Sheikh and Mullah, who were arrested by the Delhi Police, were involved in the robbery and and police were tracing them, Agarwal said.

The Ghaziabad police has taken remand from a Delhi court of these arrested robbers for interrogation, the SP added.

